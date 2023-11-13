Late Pinson Valley High School student-athlete honored with jersey retirement

PINSON VALLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley High School honored one of their own this weekend.

At the first home game of the basketball season, the team retired former student-athlete Caleb White’s jersey in honor of his memory.

“He was a special player and ironically, his number was one because he was number one in our eyes so it’s an honor and a tribute,” said Coach Darrell Barber, head of the boy’s basketball team.

Jersey #1 is now hanging from the high school gymnasium wall in honor of Caleb White, who friends and family call Uno. Shirts, sweatshirts, and buttons donned the words: “Uno Out.”

“We care and love so much about Caleb and the time that he spent here over the balance of three -- this was his senior year, of course,” said principal Michael Turner.

White died suddenly back in August while playing basketball at school. In September, the Jefferson County coroner said White died as a result of natural causes, stemming from a heart condition.

“We come to the scene everyday and I don’t think people realize that,” explained Coach Barber. “We have his locker inside shrined out. Coming to this court everyday is hard for 15, 16-year-old kids but we’ve managed to get through. We’ve just vowed to play through him and for him and just keep his legacy alive.”

He adds that the team has therapy every week, which helps.

“Not only was he an ambassador for the basketball program, but he was an ambassador for our entire school and community,” said Turner. “He had such a passion for helping others and such a passion for excelling in all aspects of his life.”

His loved ones say that very legacy is now inspiring the classmates, teammates, friends, and family he left behind.

“We always ask for special prayers for the White family and the Pinson community and when we meet in the middle, now we put up the ones when we meet in the middle for him,” said Barber.

The team is keeping Caleb White’s spirit alive on and off the court.

Saturday night’s game against Carver High School ended with a win for Pinson Valley 79 to 48.

