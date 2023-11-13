Huntsville Utilities warns of power outages in Harvest area this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities issued the following statement regarding a significant project that will result in power outages for approximately 2,500 customers this week:

Huntsville Utilities would like to inform you of upcoming electrical infrastructure improvements that will temporarily impact electrical service for some customers.

On Monday, November 13, through Wednesday, November 15, Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will begin the process of upgrading the capacity of the Burwell substation. This substation provides electricity to approximately 2,500 customers in Harvest. This project will make electric service more reliable as this portion of our community continues to grow.

On Monday, beginning at 8:00am, electrical service will be interrupted to the area marked as “Day One” below. Streets in this area include:

Alabaster Drive, Alternate Harvest Road, Amberwood Drive, Amesbury Drive, Ariel Drive, Autumn Hills Drive, Beaconcrest Circle, Brewer Road, Carroll Road, Cedarmont Circle, Drayton Circle, Ford Chapel Road, Glen Hollow Lane, Glen Meadows Lane, Grant Drive, Grayhorse Drive, Harvest Road, Harvest Glen Lane, Harvest Ridge Drive, Jesse Layne Drive, Kingsridge Drive, Lorene Drive, Love Branch Road, Mason Woodfin Road, Mylo Road, Old Barn Road, Oak Branch Circle, Old Railroad Bed Road, Pebblecreek Drive, Rain Oak Drive, Tyler Will Drive, Wall Triana Highway, Will Lane, Willowvalley Drive.

Work should be complete, and service restored no later than 2:00pm.

On Tuesday, beginning at 8:00am, electrical service will be interrupted to the area marked as “Day Two” below. Streets in this area include:

Alabama 53 Highway, Bayside Lane, Bumblebee Drive, Carillo Lane, Cloverbrook Drive, Counterpoint Drive, East Highlander Road, Eli Circle, Foxford Lane, Gustavas Drive, Harvest Road, Jeff Road, Karla Toon Drive, Lanewby Drive, Molly Lane, North Day Hill Road, Point Given Lane, Robins Road, Springbok Drive, Stoney Point Drive, Sunshine Drive, Taurus Drive, Toon Road, West Highlander Road.

Work should be complete, and service restored no later than 2:00pm.

On Wednesday, beginning at 8:00am, electrical service will be interrupted to the area marked as “Day Three” below. Streets in this area include: Alabama 53 Highway, Ashbrook Circle, Brooklawn Drive, Burwell Cove, Burwell Road, Burwell Hills Drive Burwellspring Lane, Edgestone Drive, Escort Circle, Ferncrest Road, Fenrose Drive, Gardengate Drive, Greed Garden Drive, Holly Fern Drive, Jeff Road, Maverick Drive, Mustang Drive, Old Jeff Road, Quarter Mountain Road, Taurus Drive, Tempo Circle, Thunderbird Drive, White Rock Drive.

Work should be complete, and service restored no later than 2:00pm.

While we know this service interruption will be inconvenient, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to provide reliable and efficient utility services. Please feel free to share with your neighbors as the speed of USPS will not permit us to snail mail letters regarding this project.

If you should have any questions, please contact us directly at 256-535-1200.

