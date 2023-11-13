Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Huntsville City Council representative David Little discusses new role, goals for the city

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council has some new leadership as District 2 representative David Little was recently appointed as the new council president.

Little was born and raised in Huntsville, right in the district he serves - District 2. He said his heart has always belonged to Huntsville, which is why he chose to run for City Council.

Little is still fairly new to City Council as he was sworn in just over a year ago. But he hopes this will be an advantage for him as he takes on the new president role seeing as he can bring in some new perspective and ideas.

“Sometimes I think people see the validity of mixing things up with some fresh faces and ideas,” Little said.

Little was appointed council president back in October, something he said brings on many emotions.

“I’m humbled, flattered, and a little nervous,” Little said.

Through this role, Little will help oversee all council operations including things like running city meetings, providing insight on city projects, and simply taking care of citizens. But even with new duties, Little says he still has a number one priority.

“First things first, I’m still the representative for District 2,” Little said. “That’s my primary job, representing the citizens that live in District 2 and being responsive to their needs and concerns.”

Little recently had a big win with his Hands-Free Ordinance passing. Now, police can pull over anyone they see holding a cell phone while driving in Huntsville.

Coming off of this big success, Little said he had some ideas for his next big project.

“Keeping up with our roads is a challenge,” Little said. “We can’t pave our way out of congestion, but what can we do is bring amenities to pockets of town to keep people from having to criss-cross town to get things they want.”

Overall, he said being chosen to serve on the council in the first place was an honor, and now all he wants to do is serve his community and serve it well.

“I kind of felt like the dog that caught the car back then and now I really feel like the dog that caught the car being president, but so far so good,” Little said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County

Latest News

Winter Preparedness Week is Nov. 12-17 in Alabama.
Why experts say you should winterize your home this week
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Huntsville City Council representative David Little discusses new president role
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and 911 communications
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and 911 communications join forces for ‘new era of dispatch’