Huntsville City Council representative David Little discusses new role, goals for the city

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council has some new leadership as District 2 representative David Little was recently appointed as the new council president.

Little was born and raised in Huntsville, right in the district he serves - District 2. He said his heart has always belonged to Huntsville, which is why he chose to run for City Council.

Little is still fairly new to City Council as he was sworn in just over a year ago. But he hopes this will be an advantage for him as he takes on the new president role seeing as he can bring in some new perspective and ideas.

“Sometimes I think people see the validity of mixing things up with some fresh faces and ideas,” Little said.

Little was appointed council president back in October, something he said brings on many emotions.

“I’m humbled, flattered, and a little nervous,” Little said.

Through this role, Little will help oversee all council operations including things like running city meetings, providing insight on city projects, and simply taking care of citizens. But even with new duties, Little says he still has a number one priority.

“First things first, I’m still the representative for District 2,” Little said. “That’s my primary job, representing the citizens that live in District 2 and being responsive to their needs and concerns.”

Little recently had a big win with his Hands-Free Ordinance passing. Now, police can pull over anyone they see holding a cell phone while driving in Huntsville.

Coming off of this big success, Little said he had some ideas for his next big project.

“Keeping up with our roads is a challenge,” Little said. “We can’t pave our way out of congestion, but what can we do is bring amenities to pockets of town to keep people from having to criss-cross town to get things they want.”

Overall, he said being chosen to serve on the council in the first place was an honor, and now all he wants to do is serve his community and serve it well.

“I kind of felt like the dog that caught the car back then and now I really feel like the dog that caught the car being president, but so far so good,” Little said.

