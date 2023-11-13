Deals
Helping women recover: how one woman is changing lives

The TLC Recovery House
Founder & Director of TLC Recovery House shares her story and how she is now helping others
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A little over a year ago, the TLC Recovery House officially opened its doors. Since then, Founder and Director Crystal Steelman has been working to help women in recovery.

She says that all it took was one person to believe in her and since then she has been dedicated to doing the same.

Right now, TLC is working on raising money to open a graduate house on their property. The goal is for the graduate house to accommodate 6-8 graduates who have successfully completed their program. The money will go towards purchasing a new trailer, the cost of maintenance, a new septic tank, a light pole, and other necessities for the home. As of now, they have raised a little over $8,000 with the help of their community.

To donate:

Cashapp: $tlcrecoveryhouse

PayPal: @tlcrecoveryhouse

Venmo: @tlcrecoveryhouse

If you are in need of help, please call TLC at 256-445-0553.

