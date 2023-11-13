DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and 911 communications join forces for ‘new era of dispatch’

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and 911 communications will now join forces together, announced Monday.

The merge has been in the works for two years and is said to bring a “new era of dispatch” to DeKalb County.

DCSO said this merger will not only benefit first responders but everyone in DeKalb County from citizens to people needing emergency personnel.

DCSO acknowledged this will cut out delayed time and speed up critical and life-threatening situations.

The DeKalb County EMA, DeKalb County Commission, and DCSO have been able to also acquire new communication equipment from grant funds and will now only add to the positions of the new DeKalb County / 911 Dispatch Program.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.