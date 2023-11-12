Deals
UAH Women’s Basketball takes down No. 3 Tampa

The win marked the first against a top-10 opponent since 2020.
UAH women's basketball all smiles after defeating No. 3 Tampa at home.
UAH women's basketball all smiles after defeating No. 3 Tampa at home.(WAFF)
By Cam Derr
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama-Huntsville women’s basketball team made an early season statement Saturday with a 65-59 win over the No. 3 ranked team in the country, the University of Tampa.

A close first half but the Chargers took control for good in the fourth quarter. UAH shot nearly 50 percent from the field and knocked down 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Junior Jesse Jennings led the way for the Chargers with a team-high 14 points on the afternoon. Four other players in addition, posted double figure days.

With the win, UAH improves to 1-1 on the season.

