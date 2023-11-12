UAH Women’s Basketball takes down No. 3 Tampa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama-Huntsville women’s basketball team made an early season statement Saturday with a 65-59 win over the No. 3 ranked team in the country, the University of Tampa.

A close first half but the Chargers took control for good in the fourth quarter. UAH shot nearly 50 percent from the field and knocked down 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Junior Jesse Jennings led the way for the Chargers with a team-high 14 points on the afternoon. Four other players in addition, posted double figure days.

With the win, UAH improves to 1-1 on the season.

