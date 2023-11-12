Deals
Steve Perkins’ family attorney holds “protest training” at Unity Cookout for Justice

Representative of Steve Perkins' family continues his call for justice
By D'Quan Lee
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday, Ingalls Harbor was the site for the Unity cookout for Justice.

People came together for this family-friendly event and celebrated one another as they continue to support justice for Steve Perkins.

“Today’s training was about community empowerment. It’s about ‘you can make a difference.’ It’s about “your voice matters, your vote matters” when you put your bodies and minds and resources on the line, we can make a difference,” said family attorney Lee Merritt.

Perkins was killed in an officer-involved shooting five weeks ago in his own yard. It sparked vigils and protests that have persisted since his death, with calls for accountability never diminishing.

The same protesters then decided a cookout was a good way to continue to have the community bond, remain strong.

“When you see people arguing everywhere, you wanna sit down and have a conversation with folks,” said Unity Cookout for Justice organizer Craig Johnson. “And what better way to sit down and have a conversation than over a meal.”

Merritt explained to the crowd what they could and couldn’t do at protests. He said it was his goal to arm people with the knowledge of their rights as a participant in a protest or as a legal observer to a protest.

But he also showed appreciation to the grassroots organizers in the city for having people ready and willing to participate in something this important.

“We all got areas that we’re good in. This is a resource,” said Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon. “When we use our resources, then y’all we’re stronger, we’re better, and that’s why you see what you seeing right now. This is the result of teamwork.”

