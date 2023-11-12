Deals
A mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the 60s for Sunday

First Alert Weather
For today, some sun at times mixed in with clouds. Temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, it...
For today, some sun at times mixed in with clouds. Temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds. Temps, typical for this time of year, in the mid to upper 60s. A chance of showers Tuesday night and for Wednesday. A cool day Wednesday with a high temperature around 60 degrees. A few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. Temps near 70 degrees. Early call for next weekend, mostly sunny Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday. Temps for both days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, some sun at times mixed in with clouds. Temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds. Temps, typical for this time of year, in the mid to upper 60s. A chance of showers Tuesday night and for Wednesday. A cool day Wednesday with a high temperature around 60 degrees. A few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. Temps near 70 degrees.

Early call for next weekend, mostly sunny Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday. Temps for both days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

