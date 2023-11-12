A mix of sun and clouds with high temps in the 60s for Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, some sun at times mixed in with clouds. Temps in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday, a mix of sun and clouds. Temps, typical for this time of year, in the mid to upper 60s. A chance of showers Tuesday night and for Wednesday. A cool day Wednesday with a high temperature around 60 degrees. A few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. Temps near 70 degrees.

Early call for next weekend, mostly sunny Saturday with a chance of showers for Sunday. Temps for both days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

