Jesse Owens Museum celebrates 25th anniversary

The event took place in Owens' birthplace of Oakville on Nov. 11.
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jesse Owens Museum celebrated its 25th anniversary on Saturday in the late Olympian’s hometown of Oakville.

The museum aims to provide a living memorial to the Olympic track and field legend, Jesse Owens who earned four total gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games.

Festivities of the day included touring the museum, enjoying family-friendly games such as a corn hole competition, and of course, honing in on Owens’ running legacy, there was a four-person relay and sprints that took place.

The celebration included lots of special guests at the museum, including one of Owens’ grandsons Stuart Owen Rankin who shared how much it means to see his grandfather’s legacy.

“To see everything that has been developed in the past 25 years in honor of my grandfather is special,” Rankin said. “The museum is beautiful. The amount of time and effort that has been put into this is evident and it’s just a tremendous tribute to my grandfather.”

Owens’ profound legacy will live on through his athletic achievements, sportsmanship, and overall accomplishments off the track as a humanitarian within the walls of the museum.

