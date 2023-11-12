Deals
Jan. 6 rioter known as 'QAnon Shaman' running for Congress

Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. As a Jan. 6 rioter, he wore a horned fur hat and red, white and blue face paint and sat inside the Senate chamber.(Source: Alexandria Sheriff's Office/DC Police Dept.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” who gained notoriety for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is running for Congress.

Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. As a Jan. 6 rioter, he wore a horned fur hat and red, white and blue face paint and sat inside the Senate chamber.

Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding in relation to the Capitol attack. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 and was released to a halfway house last March.

Though he previously called himself the “QAnon Shaman,” Chansley has since disavowed the QAnon movement, the Associated Press reports.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, the Republican lawmaker who currently represents the congressional district, announced in October she would not be running for re-election, according to AP. Her term officially ends in January 2025.

Chansley is among the more than 700 people who have been sentenced in relation to Capitol riot-related federal crimes, AP reports.

The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit felons from holding federal office, but Arizona law prohibits felons from voting until they have completed their sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

