Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured

A circus lion was captured after hours on the loose near Rome. (SOURCE: Polizia di Stato)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – A lion that escaped a circus and prowled the streets of an Italian town has finally been captured.

People in the town of Ladispoli, near Rome, were advised to stay indoors for hours Saturday.

The lion was seen in a local waterway and then later back in town.

It was tracked with a geolocator, sedated and returned to the circus.

According to those at the scene, the lion was in good condition although frightened and in a state of mild hypothermia.

Authorities said they are looking into reports that the lion may have been let loose on purpose.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

