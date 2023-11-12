Deals
Crossville HS soccer coach pleads guilty to having sexual contact with student

Issac Dismuke, 28
Issac Dismuke, 28(DCSO)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville High School soccer coach/ English teacher pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 on Nov. 6, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

Issac Dismuke entered a plea agreement for the charge of school employee engaging in sex with student, a class C felony. In February, Dismuke was charged with three counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student and two counts of rape - 2nd degree.

According to court documents, he was sentenced to serve 18 months and then 36 months of probation after he is released from jail.

Dismuke will have to register as a sexual offender.

