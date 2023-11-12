Crossville HS soccer coach pleads guilty to having sexual contact with student

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Crossville High School soccer coach/ English teacher pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 on Nov. 6, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

Issac Dismuke entered a plea agreement for the charge of school employee engaging in sex with student, a class C felony. In February, Dismuke was charged with three counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student and two counts of rape - 2nd degree.

According to court documents, he was sentenced to serve 18 months and then 36 months of probation after he is released from jail.

Dismuke will have to register as a sexual offender.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.