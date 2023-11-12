Community shows out for 2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Huntsville kicked off on Saturday with many people enjoying the sights and honoring Veterans.

WAFF 48′s Anchor Liz Hurley and Retired Col. John Kuenzil hosted the parade and shared insight into the big day as participants made their way through downtown.

The parade began at 11 a.m. with the Grand Marshal of the parade, SSG James West starting it off. West enlisted in the U.S. Army in the wake of Sept. 11, 2001, embarking on two harrowing tours in Iraq during his military service. He endured severe burns over 40% of his body following a tragic jet fuel explosion on his second deployment. In the face of adversity, West has remained resilient and continues to fight for other Veterans and burn victims.

The day was nothing short of heartwarming within the community of uniting through stories of patriotism and hope with dedication for our nation’s heroes.

Everything from marching bands pumping the crowds up, to motorcycle units cruising by and senior Veterans being the stars of the show, was just a small snapshot of the impact of the parade and inspiration felt throughout.

The event brought young and old Americans together for a spectacular moment to support Veterans. The uniting energy felt throughout downtown was electric from the young children waving flags along the parade route to Veterans securing a sense of pride walking the streets.

