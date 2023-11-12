2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade float winners announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 Veterans Day Parade kicked off in downtown Huntsville on Saturday morning with hundreds gathered to honor and pay tribute to Veterans. One of the highlights of the parade was the floats and the creativity behind them.

The following are the top entries recognized by the City of Huntsville and Madison County:

Patriot Award (The Overall Best Entry)

The North Alabama Korean Association

The North Alabama Korean Association earned the Patriot Award (The Overall Best Entry)

Best Commercial Organization Entry

People Tec

PeopleTec earned the Best Commercial Organization Entry

Best Community Entry (Two-win Tie)

Survivor Outreach Services/Gold Star Families

Survivor Outreach/ Gold Star Families tied for Best Community Entry

Rocket City Wranglers

Rocket City Wranglers tied for the Best Community Entry award

Best JROTC Unit

Columbia High School JROTC

Columbia High School JROTC earned the award for best JROTC unit

Best Military Unit

All Services Color Guard

All Services Color Guard earned the award for Best Military Unit

Best Veterans Entry

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1067

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1067 earned the Best Veterans Entry award

Best Youth Organization

North Alabama Talakto District BSA

North Alabama Talakto District BSA earned the Best Youth Organization award

