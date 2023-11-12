2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade float winners announced
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 Veterans Day Parade kicked off in downtown Huntsville on Saturday morning with hundreds gathered to honor and pay tribute to Veterans. One of the highlights of the parade was the floats and the creativity behind them.
The following are the top entries recognized by the City of Huntsville and Madison County:
Patriot Award (The Overall Best Entry)
The North Alabama Korean Association
Best Commercial Organization Entry
People Tec
Best Community Entry (Two-win Tie)
Survivor Outreach Services/Gold Star Families
Rocket City Wranglers
Best JROTC Unit
Columbia High School JROTC
Best Military Unit
All Services Color Guard
Best Veterans Entry
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1067
Best Youth Organization
North Alabama Talakto District BSA
