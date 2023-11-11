Deals
Vestavia Hills police officer finds kidney donor after social media campaign

By Taylor Pollock
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills police officer who has been searching for a kidney has finally found his match.

Officer Jerry Hughes-Karrh has been searching for a kidney donor after being diagnosed with renal failure over two years ago. In September, his story aired on WBRC FOX6 News.

According to Hughes-Karrh, more than 50 people applied to donate after his story aired on WBRC with some perspective donors living as far away as North Carolina and Texas.

Hughes-Karrh says that it has been a long time waiting but that his transplant surgery is scheduled for Dec. 6. He adds that he is thankful for everyone who signed up to donate and spread his story so that he could find a match.

“For somebody to give back so I can have a normal life, a better quality of life, is a true blessing. So, whoever, they are, thank you,” said Hughes.

