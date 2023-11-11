Deals
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Slaughter Rd. shut down following crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Motorists are being advised to use an alternate route after a wreck caused both lanes to be blocked on a portion of Slaughter Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a wreck at 536 Slaughter Road has shut down the roadway in both directions.

It is unknown at this time how long the roadway will be shut down.

