Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - While the Decatur Police Department wraps up its internal investigation into the shooting death of Steve Perkins, his widow Catrela Perkins says she remains in the dark.

“I didn’t expect that it would take them this long to release the footage to the family,” she said. “I never expected it to take this long. And I never expected it to be this long without getting any answers.”

Steve Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police Officers in his front yard in September. Officers say they were called there because Perkins allegedly threatened a tow-truck who was trying to repossess his truck with a gun. The tow truck driver left and called police.

From there officers made their way to the home along with the tow truck driver. Perkins then exited the residence, officials say he was armed with a handgun and threatened the tow truck driver.

Officers say Perkins refused to obey their commands to put down his weapon and that’s when they opened fire.

Since then, there have been several protests and an outcry of community support. But without seeing what happened that fateful day, Perkins’ wife, Catrela, says she hasn’t had time to grieve.

“You’re clueless as to what they’re doing with the investigation: What they’re hiding, why hadn’t they given any answers since the beginning. And why did they start out from the beginning releasing false information.”

Her attorney Lee Merritt says the ending of the Decatur Police Department’s internal investigation is a step closer to seeing the body camera footage. Merritt also says they are taking other steps to expedite that process.

“We have open an estate with the probate court in the name of Stephen Perkins,” Merritt said. “Once we have that estate opened -- properly opened -- we can move forward with our federal civil rights suit. And with the federal civil rights suit, it allows us to exercise the power of subpoena and go out and get the evidence that the family is entitled to ourselves.”

