Shoals dentist donates an entire day to giving veterans free dental care

WAFF 48 Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) -Every year for Veteran’s Day, a local dentist in the Shoals opens his doors to his fellow veterans.

Dr. James Ryerson invited Veterans to receive free dental care if they need it. Everyone at Ryerson and Associates donates their time and works for free in order to make sure the veterans in the area can receive the care they need for that one day.

Dr. Ryerson said he enjoys meeting other veterans, especially the ones he served near him in Vietnam. Dozens filed in this morning to receive care. Ryerson said he knows this is the most important thing he could donate his time to when he looks at the patients he is helping.

“We just fix teeth for free,” Ryerson said. “They are appreciative and we enjoy it. Sometimes they’ll have a little tear coming down their cheek and I’m thinking are we hurting you? No. We’ve just never been treated this way. There are people who are veterans of our country and they can’t get dentistry done.”

This is Ryerson’s seventh year donating his time. He plans to continue for years to come.

