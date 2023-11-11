Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

Webster says the time of call came just after 7:15 p.m. and the accident happened at the intersection of Burgreen Road and Lantry Lane.

HEMSI, Madison Police and Madison Fire responded to the scene. The driver of the car is being transported to Madison Hospital to be checked out.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

