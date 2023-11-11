Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower/drizzle today. Cool temps.

Deals
For today, lots of clouds, limited sunshine with a slight chance of showers/drizzle. High temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, cloudy with another chance for showers. Low temps around 50 degrees. Sunday, more clouds than sun with a slight chance of showers. Low to mid 60s. Dry Sunday night with just a few clouds. Low temps dip back into the 40s. Monday, probably the best chance for sunshine next week. Mostly sunny with temps in the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday, cloudy both days with a high chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. High temps in the 60s Tuesday but drops to around 60 degrees for Wednesday. A continued chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Besides a shower or two, the chance for rain drops for NEXT weekend.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, lots of clouds, limited sunshine with a slight chance of showers/drizzle. High temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, cloudy with another chance for showers. Low temps around 50 degrees. Sunday, more clouds than sun with a slight chance of showers. Low to mid 60s. Dry Sunday night with just a few clouds. Low temps dip back into the 40s.

Monday, probably the best chance for sunshine next week. Mostly sunny with temps in the 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday, cloudy both days with a high chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. High temps in the 60s Tuesday but drops to around 60 degrees for Wednesday.

A continued chance for showers Thursday and Friday. Upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Besides a shower or two, the chance for rain drops for NEXT weekend.

