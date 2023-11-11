More than 100,000 losing Medicaid by the end of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Medicaid was expanded during the pandemic, but the coverage ended in March, with thousands of people losing it monthly.

A study shows about 170,000 people will lose Medicaid in the next year. But with open enrollment happening now, leaders like Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association say options are available.

If you receive a notice about your Medicaid status, follow up to make sure you no longer qualify, and if you don’t, your children may.

“If you’ve received a notice in the mail, and you’re a parent, and you’ve been told that you no longer qualify for Medicaid, that doesn’t mean your child doesn’t qualify,” says Caitlin Donovan, Senior Director of the Patient Advocate Foundation.

There are other cheaper healthcare options if you are denied Medicaid.

“You may find yourself eligible to participate in one of the healthcare exchange products, and for low-income individuals, these subsidies make them extremely affordable,” says Dr. Williamson.

There is also financial assistance available if you have a high medical bill.

“If you need something to help you with rental assistance, transportation assistance, childcare, or even pet food, you can find it there,” says Donovan. “And remember that you don’t always have to solve a medical bill by looking for medical billing assistance. You can find financial resources for other areas of your life and free up that cash.”

With all the resources, Dr. Williamson says healthcare advocates are still fighting for thousands in the coverage gap.

“There are still going to 100 plus thousand people out there that are going to make too much money to qualify for Medicaid or too little money to qualify for one of the exchange products, and their income is going to be low enough, or they’re going to work in a business that doesn’t offer insurance,” says Dr. Williamson.

Dr. Williamson says most hospitals are willing to care for people who do not have insurance, but he says an extended stay could add up, so it is best to explore healthcare options.

To learn more about the Patient Advocate Foundation, click here.

