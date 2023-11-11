Deals
Marshall County’s first drag show sparks protest

Former pastor plans to protest the event, urges community to stand against
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A holiday drag show is in the works for Albertville on December 8th. Drag queen Meagan Flosha says the event is all about community support and acceptance.

“Most LGBTQ+ or other members of the community might not have family for Christmas and this could be something spectacular to brighten their holiday season,” says Flosha

However, some Albertville residents want to put a stop to the event. Jesscia Turner, owner of Baked and Boozy LLC., says some have gone as far as sending hateful and threatening messages.

Former Pastor David Kirby called the event an abomination, and believes it could be setting a bad example for the community.

“If it’s embraced in a community for allowing something like this to go on that is a perversion thing, then it is not gonna be good for the community, it’s not good for the entire country,” Kirby says

Despite being against the event, Kirby says he does not condone anyone sending harmful messages to the organizers.

“We have no hatred toward anyone at all. But it is the actions of this program or the portrayal of it that we don’t want in our community,” Kirby says.

Flosha says the event is only meant to offer acceptance and love to the community, and despite how much hate they get, it will still go on as planned.

“It’s not right, it’s not correct. Love thy neighbor, don’t judge, come on y’all. If you don’t wanna come, you don’t have to come, but I’ll still pray for you on Sunday morning, hallelujah,” she says.

