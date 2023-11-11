Madison County leaders unveil $101 million comprehensive road construction 10-year plan

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - There may soon be some big changes on the road, especially in congested areas in the western part of Madison County. The county commission just unveiled a $101 million comprehensive road construction plan. It shows plans over the next 10-year period.

Approximately $33 million is going to the expansion of Jeff Road to widen the road between Capshaw Road and Douglas Road. Another focus of the plan is widening Blake Bottom Road from Jeff Road to Research Boulevard at approximately $26 million.

Unveiled in 2023 (WAFF)

Neighbors like Penny Chilton say it’s well worth it.

“The traffic flow has really gone up,” Chilton said. “We have three schools along the road we have Monrovia Elementary, Monrovia Middle and Sparkman High so we get a lot of school traffic in the morning and then we get a lot of Arsenal/Research Park heading south in the morning. So it gets to be a very busy road both beginning and end of day.”

“Jeff Road is what we call snake bit because every time we take one step forward we have to take two steps back,” District Four County Commissioner Phil Vandiver said. He oversees the area. He says he’s been trying to tackle Jeff Road for several years but changing regulations, environmental concerns and increased construction costs.

He says County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon’s comprehensive plan is helping put it back on track.

Vandiver says the plan covers road improvement plans and a break down of current funding opportunities.

“This is definitely less than what we want to do road-wise,” explains Commissioner Vandiver. “Coming up with $101 million is a great accomplishment for Madison County. I don’t know when we’ve been able to do that in the past but this is a combination of county funding, state funding, federal funding, all the ways we can find funding to make the projects grow.”

Chilton says she is glad traffic flow will be improved, but she isn’t looking forward to the construction.

“As much as we hate becoming a more arterial road, with the potential five-lane it will be good to have some turn lanes and it will be good,” says Chilton. “There have been times where turning right into some places it backs up really bad. It will help the flow of traffic by making it wider. I’m not looking forward to it. But for the good of the community, it will help.”

There’s no timeline for construction on Jeff Road yet but work on Blake Bottom Road is expected to begin in approximately six months.

