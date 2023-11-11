Florence City Schools names Burrell-Slater gymnasium after a beloved former coach

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Florence City Schools Leaders are renaming the Burell-Slater Community Education Center gym after a late coach.

The gym was renamed to Harvest Mitchell Gym. Harvest Mitchell was the Burell-Slater football, basketball, and track coach back when it acted as Florence’s only Black high school.

His son, Marshall Mitchell, said it is an honor to watch his dad’s legacy live on.

“I appreciate everything he taught me,” Mitchell said. “I’m highly elated that that has happened and that he’s recognized for the work he did for the community.”

Later in his career, Mitchell would go on to coach at Bradshaw High School. There he would teach a young Jimmy Shaw, who now serves as the district’s superintendent.

