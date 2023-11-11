Decatur caregiver arrested for physically abusing person with disability

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone who was diagnosed with a “severe intellectual disability.”

Decatur Police Department officers responded to a group home located on Castleman Ave. SW on Oct. 30 in reference to a report of an assault. Once officers arrived, they observed the victim who had severe bruising and swelling that was believed to be consistent with physical abuse.

A detective with DPD’s Family Services Unit and a caseworker from the Morgan County Department of Human Resources responded to start an investigation.

It was later determined the victim’s caregiver 23-year-old Jamarius Collins, physically assaulted the victim. A warrant was then obtained for Collins’ arrest.

On Friday, Collins was booked into the Madison County Jail on an abuse of a protected person charge. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

