Cutting through the headlines to maintain the appropriate investor mindset with your portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For right or wrong, headlines tend to drive investor sentiment and decisions which can affect what people do with their money in the stock market.

Financial expert, Jay McGowan from The Welch Group explains why it’s so important to cut through the clutter and maintain the appropriate investor mindset when it comes to your portfolio. He understands why some investors get nervous seeing certain news stories.

“There’s tons of headlines out there right now that could cause investors to look at their portfolio and question what they’re doing long term,” McGowan said. “But when we meet with people, what we typically find is that while people want to make a lot of money in the stock market, people are more focused on achieving their goals and living their purpose and doing the things that they want to do.”

Scary headlines aside, the wealth management expert says it’s important to know the risks in the stock market and to be mindful of that when building a portfolio.

“What you really need to think about on the front end is how much risk can you take on in order to achieve the rate of return you need to reach your goals,” McGowan said. “And for a lot of people, especially for folks that are getting close to retirement or in retirement, sometimes that aversion to loss can be greater than your affinity for gain.”

The Certified Financial Planner says your portfolio must be built for your needs, rather than comparing it to certain benchmarks like the S&P 500. That’s because your financial purpose is not necessarily the same thing as what the S&P 500 or U.S. Aggregate Bond is trying to achieve.

When it comes to what you are trying to achieve, McGowan says you should always grow your savings to outpace inflation, maintain purchasing power, provide a steady income stream for life and don’t run out of money.

