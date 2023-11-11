Can-a-thon 2023: List of participating north Alabama Walmart stores
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is partnering with north Alabama Walmart locations for Can-a-thon 2023.
Donations will be received by the Food Bank of North Alabama beginning November 27 through December 8.
To see a list of food items accepted, click here.
Make a monetary donation by clicking here.
Full list of participating Walmart stores:
Colbert County
517 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals
Franklin County
13675 HWY 43, Russellville
Jackson County
24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro
Lawrence County
15445 AL-24, Moulton
Lauderdale County
2701 Cloverdale Rd., Florence
3100 Hough Rd., Florence
1410 Florence Blvd., Florence (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
Limestone County
1011 US HWY 72 E, Athens
Marshall County
1972 HWY 431, Boaz
1450 No. Brindlee MT, Arab
Madison County
6140A University Dr., Huntsville
3031 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville
2200 Sparkman Dr. NW, Huntsville
11610 Memorial PKWY SW, Huntsville
330 Sutton Rd., Huntsville
8650 Madison Blvd., Madison
8580 HWY 72 W, Madison
14595 HWY 231-431N, Hazel Green
2165 Winchester Rd., Huntsville
4226 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
7140 Wall Triana HWY, Madison (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
2305 Jordan Lane SW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
9020 Bailey Cove Rd. SE, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
Morgan County
2800 Spring AVN. S.W., Decatur
1201 HWY 21 NW, Hartselle
1203 6th Avenue SE, Decatur (Walmart Neighborhood Market)
