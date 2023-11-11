Can-a-thon 2023: List of participating north Alabama Walmart stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is partnering with north Alabama Walmart locations for Can-a-thon 2023.

Donations will be received by the Food Bank of North Alabama beginning November 27 through December 8.

To see a list of food items accepted, click here.

Make a monetary donation by clicking here.

Full list of participating Walmart stores:

Colbert County

517 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals

Franklin County

13675 HWY 43, Russellville

Jackson County

24833 John T. Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro

Lawrence County

15445 AL-24, Moulton

Lauderdale County

2701 Cloverdale Rd., Florence

3100 Hough Rd., Florence

1410 Florence Blvd., Florence (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

Limestone County

1011 US HWY 72 E, Athens

Marshall County

1972 HWY 431, Boaz

1450 No. Brindlee MT, Arab

Madison County

6140A University Dr., Huntsville

3031 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville

2200 Sparkman Dr. NW, Huntsville

11610 Memorial PKWY SW, Huntsville

330 Sutton Rd., Huntsville

8650 Madison Blvd., Madison

8580 HWY 72 W, Madison

14595 HWY 231-431N, Hazel Green

2165 Winchester Rd., Huntsville

4226 Oakwood Ave NW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

7140 Wall Triana HWY, Madison (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

2305 Jordan Lane SW, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

9020 Bailey Cove Rd. SE, Huntsville (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

Morgan County

2800 Spring AVN. S.W., Decatur

1201 HWY 21 NW, Hartselle

1203 6th Avenue SE, Decatur (Walmart Neighborhood Market)

