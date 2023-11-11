AHSAA Football Playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out in north Alabama for the Second Round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s playoff football season has commenced. The Road to the Super 7 is getting closer and closer for over 20 teams in north Alabama with hopes of reaching an AHSAA title.
Below is the AHSAA Second Round matchups:
All games will kick off on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
*north Alabama teams in BOLD
CLASS 1A
South Region
Georgiana (10-1) at Leroy (10-0)
Loachapoka (10-0) at Brantley (7-4)
Maplesville (7-4) at Sweet Water (9-1)
Millry (9-2) at Elba (11-0)
North Region
Lynn (10-1) at Coosa Christian (6-5)
Valley Head (8-3) at Hackleburg (10-1)
Winterboro (6-5) at Pickens County (8-3)
South Lamar (8-3) at Wadley (10-1)
CLASS 2A
South Region
Clarke County (6-5) at Goshen (9-2)
Highland Home (10-1) at B.B. Comer (11-0)
Thorsby (9-2) at Reeltown (10-0)
Cottonwood (9-1) at Isabella (9-2)
North Region
Southeastern (7-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2)
Pisgah (10-1) at Tanner (8-3)
Lexington (7-4) at Fyffe (10-1)
Sulligent (9-2) at Locust Fork (11-0)
CLASS 3A
South Region
Houston Academy (10-1) at Mobile Christian (11-0)
Trinity Presbyterian (10-1) at Flomaton (7-4)
Randolph County (10-1) at Saint James (9-2)
Thomasville (9-1) at Straughn (10-1)
North Region
Geraldine (10-1) at Gordo (10-1)
Lauderdale County (11-0) at Piedmont (6-5)
Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Madison Academy (11-0)
Winfield (10-1) at Sylvania (9-2)
CLASS 4A
South Region
Andalusia (10-1) at Jackson (10-0)
Handley (10-1) at B.T. Washington (7-4)
Jacksonville (9-2) at Bibb County (10-1)
T.R. Miller (8-3) at Montgomery Catholic (11-0)
North Region
Priceville (5-6) at Brooks (7-4)
Deshler (8-3) at Westminster Christian (9-2)
West Morgan (11-0) at Corner (10-1)
Haleyville (8-3) at Cherokee County (10-1)
CLASS 5A
South Region
Charles Henderson (7-3) at Gulf Shores (11-0)
UMS-Wright (7-4) at Headland (9-2)
Demopolis (9-2) at B.C. Rain (8-3)
Faith Academy (8-3) at Eufaula (8-3)
North Region
Leeds (9-2) at Ramsay (9-2)
Russellville (9-2) at Moody (9-2)
Guntersville (10-1) at John Carroll Catholic (9-2)
Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Boaz (6-5)
CLASS 6A
South Region
Saraland (11-0) at Briarwood Christian (6-5)
Helena (9-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)
Hueytown (8-3) at Benjamin Russell (9-2)
Spanish Fort (9-2) at Pike Road (9-2)
North Region
Oxford (9-2) at Parker (10-1)
Hartselle (9-2) at Gadsden City (8-3)
Fort Payne (7-4) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)
Mountain Brook (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0)
CLASS 7A
South Region
Auburn (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-0)
Enterprise (9-2) at Mary Montgomery (11-0)
North Region
Hoover (5-6) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)
Vestavia Hills (9-2) at Thompson (9-1)
