AHSAA Football Playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out in north Alabama for the Second Round

AHSAA Round 2 Playoff teams still alive in north Alabama
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s playoff football season has commenced. The Road to the Super 7 is getting closer and closer for over 20 teams in north Alabama with hopes of reaching an AHSAA title.

Teams in north Alabama that are still alive in the AHSAA football playoffs for the Second Round
Below is the AHSAA Second Round matchups:
All games will kick off on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

*north Alabama teams in BOLD

CLASS 1A

South Region

Georgiana (10-1) at Leroy (10-0)

Loachapoka (10-0) at Brantley (7-4)

Maplesville (7-4) at Sweet Water (9-1)

Millry (9-2) at Elba (11-0)

North Region

Lynn (10-1) at Coosa Christian (6-5)

Valley Head (8-3) at Hackleburg (10-1)

Winterboro (6-5) at Pickens County (8-3)

South Lamar (8-3) at Wadley (10-1)

CLASS 2A

South Region

Clarke County (6-5) at Goshen (9-2)

Highland Home (10-1) at B.B. Comer (11-0)

Thorsby (9-2) at Reeltown (10-0)

Cottonwood (9-1) at Isabella (9-2)

North Region

Southeastern (7-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2)

Pisgah (10-1) at Tanner (8-3)

Lexington (7-4) at Fyffe (10-1)

Sulligent (9-2) at Locust Fork (11-0)

CLASS 3A

South Region

Houston Academy (10-1) at Mobile Christian (11-0)

Trinity Presbyterian (10-1) at Flomaton (7-4)

Randolph County (10-1) at Saint James (9-2)

Thomasville (9-1) at Straughn (10-1)

North Region

Geraldine (10-1) at Gordo (10-1)

Lauderdale County (11-0) at Piedmont (6-5)

Mars Hill Bible (10-1) at Madison Academy (11-0)

Winfield (10-1) at Sylvania (9-2)

CLASS 4A

South Region

Andalusia (10-1) at Jackson (10-0)

Handley (10-1) at B.T. Washington (7-4)

Jacksonville (9-2) at Bibb County (10-1)

T.R. Miller (8-3) at Montgomery Catholic (11-0)

North Region

Priceville (5-6) at Brooks (7-4)

Deshler (8-3) at Westminster Christian (9-2)

West Morgan (11-0) at Corner (10-1)

Haleyville (8-3) at Cherokee County (10-1)

CLASS 5A

South Region

Charles Henderson (7-3) at Gulf Shores (11-0)

UMS-Wright (7-4) at Headland (9-2)

Demopolis (9-2) at B.C. Rain (8-3)

Faith Academy (8-3) at Eufaula (8-3)

North Region

Leeds (9-2) at Ramsay (9-2)

Russellville (9-2) at Moody (9-2)

Guntersville (10-1) at John Carroll Catholic (9-2)

Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Boaz (6-5)

CLASS 6A

South Region

Saraland (11-0) at Briarwood Christian (6-5)

Helena (9-2) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (11-0)

Hueytown (8-3) at Benjamin Russell (9-2)

Spanish Fort (9-2) at Pike Road (9-2)

North Region

Oxford (9-2) at Parker (10-1)

Hartselle (9-2) at Gadsden City (8-3)

Fort Payne (7-4) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)

Mountain Brook (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0)

CLASS 7A

South Region

Auburn (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-0)

Enterprise (9-2) at Mary Montgomery (11-0)

North Region

Hoover (5-6) at Hewitt-Trussville (8-3)

Vestavia Hills (9-2) at Thompson (9-1)

