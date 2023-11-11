48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 1 AHSAA playoff football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.

Check out recaps from Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs below:

Oak Grove vs. Westminster Christian

The Wildcats stomp out the Tigers to advance to Round 2 of the Playoffs 35-13

Corner vs. Randolph

The Yellow Jackets hang on for the victory over the Raiders 42-21

Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs secured the victory over the Eagles in a 57-20 finish

Pleasant Valley vs. Pisgah

The Eagles storm past the Raiders 44-20

Hoover vs. James Clemens

The Bucs secured the victory over the Jets 42-16

Bob Jones vs. Hewitt-Trussville

The Huskies stomp out the Patriots in a 56-14 win

Pinson Valley vs. Muscle Shoals

The Tigers stomped out the Indians 42-7

Center Point vs. Hartselle

The Tigers make their mark with a 28-18 victory over the Eagles

Vestavia Hills vs. Austin

The Rebels secured the victory over the Black Bears 38-17

Moody vs. Scottsboro

The Blue Devils secured the victory over the Wildcats 28-10

Arab vs. Leeds

The Greenwave secured the victory over the Arabian Knights 33-7

