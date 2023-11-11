Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 1 AHSAA playoff football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.

See a full list of Round 1 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs below:

Oak Grove vs. Westminster Christian

The Wildcats stomp out the Tigers to advance to Round 2 of the Playoffs 35-13

Corner vs. Randolph

The Yellow Jackets hang on for the victory over the Raiders 42-21

Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs secured the victory over the Eagles in a 57-20 finish

Pleasant Valley vs. Pisgah

The Eagles storm past the Raiders 44-20

Hoover vs. James Clemens

The Bucs secured the victory over the Jets 42-16

Bob Jones vs. Hewitt-Trussville

The Huskies stomp out the Patriots in a 56-14 win

Pinson Valley vs. Muscle Shoals

The Tigers stomped out the Indians 42-7

Center Point vs. Hartselle

The Tigers make their mark with a 28-18 victory over the Eagles

Vestavia Hills vs. Austin

The Rebels secured the victory over the Black Bears 38-17

Moody vs. Scottsboro

The Blue Devils secured the victory over the Wildcats 28-10

Arab vs. Leeds

The Greenwave secured the victory over the Arabian Knights 33-7

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Limestone County Deputies arrest an Athens man after an hours-long standoff
Athens man arrested after a police chase and an hours-long manhunt in Limestone County

Latest News

48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Bob Jones vs. Hewitt-Trussville
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Bob Jones vs. Hewitt-Trussville
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Hoover vs. James Clemens
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Hoover vs. James Clemens
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Center Point vs. Hartselle
48 Blitz Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs: Center Point vs. Hartselle