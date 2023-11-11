48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 1 AHSAA playoff football games, scores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.
See a full list of Round 1 games and scores by clicking here.
Check out recaps from Round 1 AHSAA Playoffs below:
Oak Grove vs. Westminster Christian
Corner vs. Randolph
Hokes Bluff vs. Madison Academy
Pleasant Valley vs. Pisgah
Hoover vs. James Clemens
Bob Jones vs. Hewitt-Trussville
Pinson Valley vs. Muscle Shoals
Center Point vs. Hartselle
Vestavia Hills vs. Austin
Moody vs. Scottsboro
Arab vs. Leeds
