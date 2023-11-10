Video shows Lawrence county beating, mother calling for justice

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Video of several young men beating an 18-year-old at a party in Lawrence county is making the rounds on social media. Now, the teenager’s mother is calling for action from officials to make arrests.

Britney Burney said her son Brayden went to a Halloween party on October 28th. She said while he was there, a group of young men suddenly attacked him for seemingly no reason.

The brawl can be seen playing out over the video.

Burney said Brayden was knocked unconscious multiple times, and was repeatedly attacked.

A spokesperson from the Lawrence county sheriff’s office has confirmed to WAFF the family has filed a report, and they are waiting for the family to come to them for any arrest warrants.

Burney said this beating was senseless, and upsets her to know it may happen again.

“I don’t understand how anybody can be so heartless and so evil to just prey on somebody and continue to beat somebody while they’re helpless and unconscious,” she said. “Once it gets to the point that you’ve overtaken somebody to that point and you see that, how do you continue to do that? Do you not have any ounce of humanity in your body?”

A spokesperson from the Sheriff’s office said if any arrests are made, it would be for 3rd degree assault, which is a misdemeanor. Burney said the men in the video should face harsher punishments than misdemeanors.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.