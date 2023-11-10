U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service preparing to send federal resources to prevent future wildfire amid drought

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Wildfires have been spreading across the Tennessee Valley amid the dry conditions.

In Decatur, wildlife leaders are looking for ways to make sure federal lands are protected from the fires, following a close call at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge.

According to Governor Ivey’s office, since the Alabama Forestry Commission issued a Fire Alert more than two weeks ago, more than 3,000 acres of land has been burned by wildfires across the state.

Even Redstone Arsenal and Wheeler Wildlife Refuge have been impacted.

“As wildfires happen on federal land, we have to pay for the recovery work ourselves,” said Jon Wallace of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He says they’re considering deploying bulldozers with fire plows to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge to help prevent any future wildfires.

“As we see things starting to increase as we see that day-to-day fire spots by the Alabama Forestry Commission and the fire departments there in Alabama start to increase, certainly that urgency to move some more resources to the state to help them out and support them is going to increase,” he said.

The drought isn’t just affecting federal land. Private landowners are also susceptible to the wildfires developed by our dry conditions.

“Commercial timber loss from wildfires is a very real problem in the southeast and there’s typically not any insurance available that will cover that. And so those land owners will typically lose the value of that timber.”

Wallace says they’re going to continue to monitor these dry conditions and adjust to the situation as it develops.

