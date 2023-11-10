Deals
Up your holiday leftover game with Thanksgiving hot pockets

Chef Boyce talks Thanksgiving leftover 'hot pockets' and Thanksgiving pre-ordered dinner
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the turkey is cut and the Macy’s Parade is over, you find yourself asking “What am I supposed to do with all these leftovers?” That’s where Chef Boyce and Cotton Row come in.

Instead of reheating your leftovers in the microwave, why not make a whole new dish? Boyce says that all you need to do is put your favorite leftovers in puff pastry dough and then BAM...leftover magic!

Use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make a gourmet hot pocket
Use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make a gourmet hot pocket(Ellen McDonald)
Celebrate Thanksgiving the classic Southern way
Celebrate Thanksgiving the classic Southern way(Ellen McDonald)

Right now, you can order a pre-prepared Thanksgiving dinner from Cotton Row. Complete with a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and the rest of all the classic dishes, Thanksgiving has never been easier.

To order, call (256) 382-9500. Pickups will be on November 22-23.

Call Clinton Row to reserve your meal
Call Clinton Row to reserve your meal(James Boyce)

