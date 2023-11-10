Temporary lane closure expected on Pratt Ave. until Dec. 22

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced a temporary lane closure on Pratt Avenue beginning Nov.13 until Dec. 22.

City officials say the roadwork will take place on Pratt Avenue and the railroad track, impacting the inside eastbound and westbound lanes. The lane closure will also impact the turn lane from Meridian Street to the west of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Officials say local businesses around the area will remain open. Motorists will be assisted by traffic control.

