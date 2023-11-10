Showers through noon, cloudy & cool during the afternoon.

Deals
Good morning! For today, scattered showers through noon, remaining cloudy during the afternoon. Much cooler with temps in the 50s. Tonight, cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Veterans Day, cloudy and cool. A chance of showers beginning in the late-day and evening. Temps in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday, morning showers, afternoon clouds. High temps in the low to mid 60s. Dry Monday with some sun before another chance of rain for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. High temps in the 60s. Low temps in the 40s. The chance for rain will continue for Friday as well.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
