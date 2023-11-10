Deals
Sheffield High School athletic trainer killed in car accident

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee(SCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - An athletic trainer for Sheffield High School was killed in a car accident in Iuka, MS on Thursday night.

School officials say Jason McGee was traveling home from a varsity basketball game when the accident happened.

McGee served as an athletic trainer for SHS for 16 years and school administration say he was dedicated to all students regardless of their sports affiliations.

SHS athletic director David Hufstedler said McGee’s smile and good nature endeared him to all students and school personnel.

“The students knew he cared about them and everyone loved him,” he said. “He had the biggest smile and the loudest laugh and we will all miss that terribly. I’m so very sorry that his family is going through this horrific tragedy and our own Sheffield City Schools family also. He was well loved.”

The accident is still under investigation.

