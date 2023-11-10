The rain helps, but we’re a long way from easing drought

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Never before has what fell overnight sounded and looked so good for so many of us in central Alabama. Yes, we’re talking about the rain. One particular part of Tuscaloosa County was especially appreciative.

It made only a small dent, but it’s better than anything else - especially when you consider what the landscape looked like earlier this week in part of Tuscaloosa County near Brookwood: on fire and smoking with well over 100 acres consumed.

Alabama Forestry Fire Anaylist Ethan Barrett says the rain will help, but in order for the state to get out of these drought conditions, Alabama really needs a tropical depression of some sort. Part of Barrett’s job is to predict the probability of a potential wildfire based on weather conditions and ground moisture. Barrett says the Brookwood fire did not surprise him.

“The past few weeks we’ve been moving to staffing level 4 which is a higher level of fire staffing above normal, and last week and this week we’ve been in staffing level 4, so for the most part with the drought influence the state has been at a staffing level 4 so the entire state is primed right now,” said Ethan Barrett.

Barrett says the state needs about two and a half inches of rain to break the drought.

