PAW Patrol is on a roll and coming to the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Paw Patrol Live!, based on the hit Nickelodeon show getting ready to take the VBC this weekend! This ‘pawsome’ show features all your favorite characters as they set out to save Captain Turbot.

Help the team solve the case in this interactive show (Paw Patrol Live!)

Join Chase, Ryder, and the rest of the gang as they embark on a journey to find Long John Larry’s lost treasure before Mayor Humdigger can.

Experience the amazing set and props (Paw Patrol Live!)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The show will be in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at 700 Monroe Street, Huntsville, AL. For tickets, visit here.

