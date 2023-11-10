Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

PAW Patrol is on a roll and coming to the VBC

The cast of PAW Patrol Live! put two moms to the ultimate test ahead of VBC show
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Paw Patrol Live!, based on the hit Nickelodeon show getting ready to take the VBC this weekend! This ‘pawsome’ show features all your favorite characters as they set out to save Captain Turbot.

Help the team solve the case in this interactive show
Help the team solve the case in this interactive show(Paw Patrol Live!)

Join Chase, Ryder, and the rest of the gang as they embark on a journey to find Long John Larry’s lost treasure before Mayor Humdigger can.

Experience the amazing set and props
Experience the amazing set and props(Paw Patrol Live!)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

The show will be in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at 700 Monroe Street, Huntsville, AL. For tickets, visit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31