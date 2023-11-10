Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found there.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Mass. (WCVB) - Officials in southeast Massachusetts said a newborn’s remains were found at a recycling center Thursday morning.

Rochester police said workers stopped production at Zero Waste Solutions in Plymouth County and called 911.

This is the same facility where the body of another baby was recovered in April.

The medical examiner’s office is helping police to investigate.

Regarding the April case, police said the evidence suggests that child’s mother could have ties to Martha’s Vineyard.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

Latest News

This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Judge declines for now to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist