Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are on the scene of multiple people shot on I-59 SB at the 20th Street Ensley exit.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service say two men have been taken to UAB Hospital with gunshot wounds.

At this time, the condition of the men is unknown.

This story will be updated as we learn new details.

