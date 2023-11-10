Deals
Multiple fire crews on scene of burning gas line along County Rd. 24 in Lauderdale Co.

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple units with the Underwood/Petersville Fire Department and Lauderdale County Fire are on the scene of a burning gas line along County Rd. 24

According to Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan, this happened shortly after 6 p.m. and as of now the fire is under control. Crews are now working to turn off the line.

Residents are being advised to avoid the area. This story will be updated once there is more information.

