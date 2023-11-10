Deals
MAPCO representative explains why you’re now seeing “new” Circle K’s

By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple WAFF 48 News viewers have reached out to us wondering why so many MAPCO locations across Huntsville are now Circle K’s.

WAFF 48 News reached out to a representative with MAPCO and they provided the following statement:

MAPCO will be divesting certain stores across the Southeast as part of an acquisition. Select stores will be transitioned to new ownership under Circle K, while 192 additional stores will remain under the MAPCO brand. Our team looks forward to continuing to serve and reward you in our remaining locations throughout the Southeast, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace with quality products and services.

