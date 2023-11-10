Deals
Madison Co. man denied youthful offender status in death of Alabama A&M cheerleader

Antonio Terrell Burks
Antonio Terrell Burks(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man charged in the 2022 fatal shooting of an Alabama A&M cheerleader was denied youthful offender status, according to court documents.

A Limestone County Judge denied Antonio Burks’ push for youthful offender status on Friday.

Burks is charged with Capital Murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend and Alabama A&M cheerleader, Chi McDade.

Prosecutors say Burks shot and killed McDade in July of 2022 during a domestic argument.

Burks is scheduled for an arraignment on Jan. 24, 2024, at 9 a.m.

