Madison Co. man denied youthful offender status in death of Alabama A&M cheerleader
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man charged in the 2022 fatal shooting of an Alabama A&M cheerleader was denied youthful offender status, according to court documents.
A Limestone County Judge denied Antonio Burks’ push for youthful offender status on Friday.
Burks is charged with Capital Murder for the death of his ex-girlfriend and Alabama A&M cheerleader, Chi McDade.
Prosecutors say Burks shot and killed McDade in July of 2022 during a domestic argument.
Burks is scheduled for an arraignment on Jan. 24, 2024, at 9 a.m.
