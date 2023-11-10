Kitchen Cops find issues at some rebranded Mapco / Circle K locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve got another serving of scores from the Kitchen Cops. As we’ve reported, several local Mapco’s have rebranded as Circle K’s. In Madison County, that means a new inspection to go along with the new name. The Kitchen Cops went to 8 Circle K’s in addition to their regular stops. Here’s what they found:

Madison County

The Circle K on Highway 231/431 in Meridianville has the lowest score out of any business this week with a 75. There were eggs and cheese at the wrong temperature in a cooler, a dirty soda machine and ice chute, three septic tank lids that were unsecured and no handwashing sink in one food handling area. There was also a lack of documentation for employee food safety training.

The Circle K at the foot of Chapman Mountain (Hwy. 72 & Moore’s Mill Rd.) scored an 83. It had no hot water at multiple sinks in the kitchen and restrooms. There was also a clogged drain under the coffee machines, leading to standing wastewater and flies. The other 6 Circle K locations scored above 85. You can see more details in the links below.

The Clinton Avenue Grocery had a 76 this week due to a missing food thermometer, no food safety training paperwork, sausage and cheese at the wrong temperature and unlabeled bottles containing cleaning chemicals.

The Winchester Road Taco Bell has an 80 after inspectors noted a dirty soda and slushie machine at the drive-through window. There were also multiple dirty pans and lids that were stored with clean ones. Taco Bell was also written up for lettuce at the wrong temperature.

Chips and Salsa on Bailey Cove Road had no soap or paper towels at one sink and was missing proof that employees had gone through food safety training. It gets an 82.

For the second week in a row, there’s an issue at Town Madison. Last week, it was I Love Sushi Express. This week, the Slim Chickens is in the spotlight with an 82. It had a dirty soda machine, dirty ice dispenser and cracked plastic container in the kitchen,.

The Waffle House on Bailey Creek Circle gets an 83. Its dishwasher wasn’t hot enough to sanitize dishes. When inspectors came back four days later, the problem still had not been fixed and the manager was served with a notice that the license was in danger of being suspended.

Lauderdale County

No significant issues in Lauderdale County

Limestone County

The Bomar Inn on Highway 31 gets an 84 due to evidence of pests in at least one room.

The Market Jiff Mart on West Market Street gets an 85 after inspectors found cockroaches and multiple foods at the wrong temperature.

During an inspection at the Augustin Market, inspectors discovered cleaning chemicals stored above food items and no paper towels at a sink. There was also an issue with unlabeled bread, vegetables and chicharrones where the owner could not provide documentation on where those items had come from. Inspectors will revisit the store late this month to get updated information. The market did not receive a score during this visit.

Morgan County

Mojo’s 76 on Highway 20 received an 80 this week. It was written up for chicken, tomatoes and lettuce at the wrong temperature.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.