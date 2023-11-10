Huntsville Space and Rocket Center hosts Deaf Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of deaf children from all across the Southeast are in the rocket city learning the ins and outs of what it takes to become an astronaut.

Deaf Space Camp is a week long event organized in collaboration with the National Technical Institute for the Deaf. A total of 27, seventh and eighth graders are taking part in this year’s program.

Space Camp instructor Matt Howell is deaf himself and he says he wants students to walk away knowing exactly what it feels like to be an astronaut.

“I really want to make sure they experience as much as they can. Not just sit in the class and listen to lectures. I want them to feel like they’re in space and on the shuttle,” he said. “I want them to experience that. It’s a great opportunity for them to do that.”

This program comes just 2 months after the Space and Rocket Center hosted Space Camp for the Blind. There, more than 80 students got to experience Space Camp first hand.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.