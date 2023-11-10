Deals
Huntsville man arrested on multiple possession of child pornography charges, held on $145k bond

David Sanford, 54
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

Officials say 54-year-old David Sanford was arrested at his home on Hobbs Road. He has 10 charges for possession of child pornography and three charges of dissemination of child pornography.

Huntsville Police’s Special Victims Unit, FBI, Internet Crimes Against Children Investigators and Homeland Security were involved in the investigation.

Sanford was booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held on a $145,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

