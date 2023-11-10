Huntsville Fire Chief presses on the importance of fire safety during burn ban

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A total burn ban is now the law of the land across the state after Governor Kay Ivey’s order went into effect on Thursday morning.

Firefighters across the state have been scrambling for more than a week putting out brush fires as fast as they pop up. They say they are exhausted because its incredibly challenging to fight these fires in these extremely dry conditions.

Huntsville Fire Chief Howard McFarlen is urging the community to not be fooled by any rain showers that we may see in the upcoming days.

“This is usually a time we get a peak historically we will have a situation like this we will get a small rain, a lot of people who had something they wanted to burn, they think okay the ground’s wet, it’s rained,” he said. “What they’re not understanding is an hour after the sun pops back out everything is just as dry as it was.”

When asked if people should call 911 to report someone else burning, his answer was direct.

“If someone’s burning, call it in! That’s the time - if you were brought up in school ‘don’t be a tattletale’, that’s the time to be a tattletale.” he said “Get on the phone, call 911 let us know. If we’ve got a wild fire, grass, leaves - it’s getting bigger by the moment. We need to respond quickly.

