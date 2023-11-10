Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Huntsville construction company builds new outdoor patio for American Legion

Huntsville construction company builds new outdoor patio for American Legion
Huntsville construction company builds new outdoor patio for American Legion(C&K)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Workers with C & K Roofing and Construction spent Thursday afternoon building a new outdoor patio area for local veterans.

The American Legion, on Drake Ave., implemented a no-smoking policy, so the crew decided to build the outdoor patio area that will allow veterans to “relax how they see fit without bothering other veterans.”

C & K Roofing and Construction owner James Gentry says he is happy to do something kind for his brothers in arms.

“I’m retired air force, I spent 21 years in the Air Force. When you’re in the military you help your brother no matter what,” he said. “That’s the way I feel and I know other veterans feel the same way. That’s why we love to do projects like this, we’ve done wheelchair ramps for free and worked at the VFW. We love to do it to help.”

In total, this expansion project costs $25,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?

Latest News

2023 Hall of Heroes
2023 Hall of Heroes
2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
Huntsville Veterans Day Parade route, road closures revealed
Celebrating Diwali in Madison
Madison community celebrates Diwali with Hindu festival of lights
Alabama Farmers Cooperative raises money, awareness for breast cancer with run
Alabama Farmers Cooperative hosts Breast Cancer run in Decatur