Huntsville construction company builds new outdoor patio for American Legion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Workers with C & K Roofing and Construction spent Thursday afternoon building a new outdoor patio area for local veterans.

The American Legion, on Drake Ave., implemented a no-smoking policy, so the crew decided to build the outdoor patio area that will allow veterans to “relax how they see fit without bothering other veterans.”

C & K Roofing and Construction owner James Gentry says he is happy to do something kind for his brothers in arms.

“I’m retired air force, I spent 21 years in the Air Force. When you’re in the military you help your brother no matter what,” he said. “That’s the way I feel and I know other veterans feel the same way. That’s why we love to do projects like this, we’ve done wheelchair ramps for free and worked at the VFW. We love to do it to help.”

In total, this expansion project costs $25,000.

