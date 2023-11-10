Deals
High school football playoffs kickoff, who will advance?(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The road to the Super 7 started on Thursday night, some of North Alabama’s teams will move forward while some had their seasons cut short.

1A

Hackleburg 47 Marion County 8

2A

Tanner 64 Lamar County 55

Sulligent 43 Hatton 12

3A

Gordo 56 Phil Campbell 6

Mars Hill Bible 63 Oakman 7

Winfield 43 Colbert County 21

4A

Deshler 43 Fultondale 27

West Morgan 56 Etowah 0

Cherokee 56 Central Florence 28

5A

Ramsay 50 West Point 0

Pleasant Grove 49 Lawrence County 17

6A

Mountain Brook 35 Buckhorn 14

Parker 62 Mae Jemison 14

7A

Thompson 42 Florence 0

