High school football playoffs kickoff, who will advance?
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The road to the Super 7 started on Thursday night, some of North Alabama’s teams will move forward while some had their seasons cut short.
1A
Hackleburg 47 Marion County 8
2A
Tanner 64 Lamar County 55
Sulligent 43 Hatton 12
3A
Gordo 56 Phil Campbell 6
Mars Hill Bible 63 Oakman 7
Winfield 43 Colbert County 21
4A
Deshler 43 Fultondale 27
West Morgan 56 Etowah 0
Cherokee 56 Central Florence 28
5A
Ramsay 50 West Point 0
Pleasant Grove 49 Lawrence County 17
6A
Mountain Brook 35 Buckhorn 14
Parker 62 Mae Jemison 14
7A
Thompson 42 Florence 0
