HEMSI welcomes new group of EMT graduates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new group of paramedics will soon be responding to local emergencies to save lives.

Huntsville’s Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) welcomed six new EMT graduates on Thursday.

The new class completed 10 weeks of training on treating injuries, illnesses, and CPR.

The graduates first have to pass their national registry examination before they can get in an ambulance. Then they need to get their state licensure in order to start working in the field as EMS providers and EMTs.

WAFF 48 News spoke to a HEMSI graduate Michelle Smitherman who explains what one needs most for the job.

”It’s a whole lot different than what I though it would be. But a lot of it is compassion and care for for everyone we come in contact with,” Michelle Smitherman said. “And I think that’s a big part in what EMS is, is passion and care for every human being on this planet and I think that is something that is needed.”

The next class of training is slated to start the first week of December and you are encouraged to join. If you are interested visit HEMSI.org

