Family of missing Cullman brothers offer insight into what they believe happened

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman county family is looking for answers after two brothers who disappeared Sunday were found dead over an hour from their home Wednesday night. Police are not saying anything right now, but the family says they think they know what happened.

“I miss my dad, I want him home. I miss his hugs, I miss everything. It was unfair,” said one of Braxton Thomas’ sons.

It’s a wish that will go unanswered from one of the 30-year-old’s sons. Now his six children and wife Samantha Creighton are wishing for answers.

Thomas and his brother, 28-Year-old Rico Tannehill, disappeared from their home in Cullman County Sunday. Wednesday, Winston County deputies say they found them dead. The sheriff’s office says they will release information soon, but for the men’s family, soon isn’t coming soon enough. Thomas and Tannehill’s sister, Briana Thomas, believes someone they know sold them pills laced with fentanyl.

“They were under the impression that it was overdose,” said Thomas. “She could have done better. She could have cared for two men’s life who were not trying to harm her.”

“His phone pinged in Haleyville and the next call was that they found his car and they weren’t there. Him and his brother were both deceased. Now we’re here to pick up the pieces, and we don’t know how,” said Samantha Creighton. “Why would you take my husband and his brother off knowing that my husband has six kids. Why?”

The family is hoping the community will step in and help. They have a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. For more information about the GoFundMe, click here.

So far, police have not released any other details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.